Junior Amanda McGrogan, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, scored 23 points to lead four players in double figures and pace Goldey-Beacom to an 81-62 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference victory over Holy Family on Feb. 5 at the Jones Center in Wilmington.

Goldey-Beacom busted open the contest by outscoring Holy Family 23-11 in the second quarter, primarily using a strong full-court press to stifle the visitors. GBC also shot 44 percent from the field and induced four turnovers for a 40-29 halftime lead.

McGrogan continued her play with eight points in the half, sophomore Alanna Speaks, of Dover and St. Elizabeth’s, netted seven and freshman Sarah Round of Northampton, England, added six for the Lightning, who allowed the Tigers to shoot 36 percent from the floor in the period.

The Lightning furthered their margin with a 20-4 run bridging the final two quarters, opening an insurmountable 81-56 cushion with 3:11 left. McGrogan and Speaks each scored seven points for GBC, which shot seven-of-11 from the field in that time and limited Holy Family to only two-of-13.

McGrogan had 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds with Speaks adding 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lightning, who shot 48 percent from the floor. McGrogan, who has scored at least 20 points seven times this season, was named to the CACC Weekly Honor Roll for a fifth time this season.

Round netted 17 points with senior Tanner Turner-Rush, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, adding 14 and eight rebounds for Goldey-Beacom.

Molly Masciantonio had 18 points and seven rebounds with Casey Schweitzer and Katie O’Hare adding 11 points apiece for the Tigers, who shot 39 percent ( from the field.

Goldey-Beacom now holds a two-game lead over Holy Family and Wilmington for the fourth and final conference-tournament spot from the CACC South Division.

The game was part of Mental Health Awareness Night, an initiative taken by the NCAA and all 14 CACC schools. Mental health awareness recently has become a high priority among NCAA and Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference institutions. Medical problems usually have a psychological or emotional consequence such as eating disorders and substance-related problems. Student-athletes who suffer depression increase their risk of injury as the mind and body affect one another.

Goldey-Beacom is back home Feb. 9 as part of “Hoop It Up” to face Post at 4 p.m. The men’s game between the same teams follows at 6 p.m.