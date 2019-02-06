Ike Eisenhour, executive director of Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc., presented a check to Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore’s Director of Marketing and Maryland Public Affairs Ford Waggoner.

The annual Hockey4Haxton event raised $1,100 for Easterseals to help provide therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County.

Hockey4Haxton is an annual indoor tournament in memory of Amanda Haxton, a member of the Delaware Shore Field Hockey community and a former athlete at Cape Henlopen High School and East Stroudsburg University. As a result of an accident, Haxton received services at Easterseals in Georgetown. Donations from the event benefit the Easterseals Children’s Therapy program in Georgetown and the Hockey for Haxton Scholarship fund for outstanding hockey players.

For more, visit delawareshorefh.org.