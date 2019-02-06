Croda Inc. representatives joined with Delaware River and Bay Authority officials Feb. 5 to announce that the chemical manufacturer has reimbursed the DRBA for all lost revenue and associated operating expenses related to the accidental release of ethylene oxide Nov. 25, 2018.

The incident commander made the decision to temporarily close the Twin Span and neighborhood roadways as a precautionary measure. The temporary closure of the Delaware Memorial Bridge lasted for several hours that evening.

After a formal request from the DRBA, Croda reimbursed the DRBA in full for lost revenue and operating expenses associated with the seven hour bridge closure. The amount totaled $142,610.

“We regret the significant inconvenience this situation had on our neighbors and those traveling in the area,” said Robert Stewart, managing director of North American operations for Croda. “We pride ourselves on being a good corporate citizen and a longstanding responsible member of this community. Reimbursing the DRBA is the right thing to do.”

Stewart noted that the company plans to work with DRBA officials and many other community leaders to explore ways to help keep the community safe.

“We appreciate the frank discussion we had with Mr. Stewart and his team at Croda regarding the incident and our path forward together,” said DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook. “Croda officials have been extremely responsive to our questions and suggestions. When presented with the accounting of our lost revenue and costs associated with this unfortunate incident, they responded immediately.”

Cook added that he looks forward to a positive working relationship with Croda representatives going forward.