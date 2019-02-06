Christiana Care Health System will consolidate much of its administrative and support services at the Avenue North campus, a mixed-use development in North Wilmington on the site of the AstraZeneca campus, at the intersection of U.S. 202 and Powder Mill Road in Fairfax.

Led by developer Delle Donne & Associates, Avenue North will include corporate offices, restaurants, retail, residences and a hotel.

Plans are in development to determine which offices or departments within Christiana Care will Christiana Care Health System continues to grow in national reputation as an innovator in health care and health care technology, and the Avenue North campus supports the organization’s collaborative efforts to develop and support a vibrant healthcare and bioscience workforce pipeline in Delaware.

