Local students were named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Clemson University.

Students are Rachel H. Ritter and McKenna Murphy Rybaltowski, of Hockessin; William Edward Gioffre, of Newark; and Clayton James Brooks and Mary Kathryn Grubbs, of Wilmington.

To be named to the dean's list, a student achieved a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.