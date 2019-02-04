The ad hoc Valley Road exploratory committee has been placed on indefinite hold, as developers continue to refine their plans.

At the Monday, Jan. 21 Greater Hockessin Area Development Association meeting, GHADA president Mark Blake also said that research assignments he’d given to volunteers had largely gone undone from what he had seen.

Blake said he’d asked volunteers to visit “town centers” similar to the one proposed by developers along Valley Road, in areas like Exton, Pa., and King of Prussia, Pa., but that no one had returned any information.

“We’ve made our desires known, for open space and traffic and other concerns,” Blake said. “We want them to envision things a little differently and he agrees. The first plan that came back from his designers, and he didn’t like it.”

Blake said getting the focus group together at the moment doesn’t make sense as developers continue to revise plans.

He added that developer Jay Sonecha of Blenheim Homes will delay construction of his residential project on the north side of Valley Road, at the former Camoriano Mushroom Farm.

Blake said Sonecha has decided not to move forward with his approved plan.

“The main reason is he’s looking to coordinate with the property he owns across the way [the former McGrellis Auction House], because there’ll be some traffic improvements there at a new intersection,” Blake said. “It might be a better opportunity to align those better.”

Testing at the rear of the property, Blake said, also revealed a ledge that could also alter their plan.

“Mostly, he wants to wait to see what happens with McGrellis,” he said. “Since they own all the properties, it makes sense to wait.”

WILMAPCO

The Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) regional transportation planning agency will present some of its latest plans at the Feb. 18 GHADA meeting.

The agency works statewide to improve transportation opportunities for residents throughout the region, including Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

GHADA meetings are held the third Monday January through June, and September through November, 7 p.m. at the Hockessin Memorial Hall, 610 Yorklyn Rd., Hockessin.