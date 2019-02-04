The event includes a parachute drop by members of the 82nd Airborne Division

The Air Mobility Command Museum has announced a public commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II’s Allied invasion of Europe on May 4.

The actual invasion, known as D-Day, took place on June 6, 1944, and ultimately resulted in the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi government in Germany.

Events will include up to 200 U.S. Army parachutists from the 82nd Airborne Division, the same organization that jumped over the Normandy beaches 75 years earlier. The soldiers will be jumping from modern Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules aircraft.

A centerpiece of the day will be an appearance of the C-47 Skytrain, “That’s All Brother,” which led the more than 800 aircraft that took part in the invasion. The aircraft, once headed for the scrapyard, has been completely restored to flying status.

The AMCM also has a D-Day C-47 in its collection, the “Turf and Sport Special,” and two of the men who parachuted from that aircraft on D-Day also will be present.

The museum will showcase many historical presentations and re-enactors of the D-Day operations throughout the day. A 1940s swing dance with music of the day will be performed by the Smooth Sound Big Band from Milford in the evening.

All events are free and open to the public; gates will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Access to the museum is from Delaware Route 9, and military identification is not required to attend the event.

Additional details will be published as they become available.

For more information, contact AMCM Operations Manager Michael Hurlburt at 302-677-3855, or email operationsmanager@amcmusuem.org.