The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Wilmington area cellular store, Thursday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Metro PCS store, located at 3608 Kirkwood Hwy., in Pike Creek.

A disguised suspect approached an employee at the sales counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said.

The employee complied with the demand by turning over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled the business via a rear door, police said.

The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’10”-6’00” tall, thin build, approximately 30 years of age, wearing all black clothing to include a covering over his face and in possession of a handgun, according to the release.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective. C. Hevelow of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8471.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com