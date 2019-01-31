Goldey-Beacom College’s Jeremy Benoit was promoted to associate director of athletics.

Benoit, in his fourth year with the Lightning, has provided a great deal of insight and enthusiasm to the department and the college. His experience in all three divisions of collegiate athletics, along with recognition for hard work and dedication has helped him become one of the most highly regarded and well liked people both in the department and on campus.

“Jeremy Benoit has performed in an exemplary manner at Goldey-Beacom College and has demonstrated the ability to accept additional administrative responsibility,” said Director of Athletics Thomas Brennan. “Goldey-Beacom Athletics is poised to go great things. There is no doubt in my mind that he will contribute in a most meaningful manner to the college in the years to come.”

Benoit in December 2016 was elevated to assistant director of athletics for compliance and operations after being hired as the compliance director in summer 2015. He also serves as the Title IX deputy coordinator for the college and an adjunct professor of sport management.

He also has done extensive work with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as with GBC Cares, the department’s community service arm. Part of that community service has featured extensive work at The Summit, interviewing veterans at the nearby retirement home discuss their life in the military and the fight they endured for the country’s freedom. The project, Veterans of the Summit: Stories of Service, is a finalist for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence.

Benoit arrived at Goldey-Beacom after working in the summer of 2015 for the Ivy League. At the Princeton, New Jersey, office, he updated documents and policies, did logistical planning for upcoming championships, assisted in compliance material used for student-athlete educational documents and worked with the staff on agendas and ongoing projects.

Prior to that, Benoit was a graduate assistant athletic director at Castleton University for two years. He helped maintain compliance regulations related to academic performance, administered game-day operations and assisted in the teaching and production of Sport Administration courses.

During his time as a graduate assistant, Benoit also served as a teaching assistant for his career mentor, Marybeth Lennox-Levins — a well-traveled and experienced sport administrator who now is the sport management program coordinator at Castleton. Benoit also assisted her on a committee to create what is now a flourishing Master of Arts in Athletic Leadership program. He has continued to serve as an adjunct professor of sport administration for Castleton since 2015, teaching the online prerequisite course for the graduate program.

Benoit also did his undergraduate work and played football at Castleton University during its first four seasons, earning a Bachelor of Science in sport administration with a minor in business administration. He served as academic captain for the football program from 2010-13, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president in 2012-13, was a residence hall community advisor and helped with multiple community service projects.