Cold temperatures predicted for Thursday, Jan. 31

According to a release from the Red Clay School District, schools are dismissing at regular time on Wednesday, Jan. 30, and after-school activities will occur as scheduled.

Due to the forecast of extreme temperatures and high winds for tomorrow morning, schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

The morning session for the 3-year-old half day program will be canceled.