Elias Roberto Stephens was extradited from Mississippi

A photographer hired to take pictures at the Sussex Technical High School’s homecoming dance has been arrested on 80 counts of violation of privacy.

Elias Roberto Stephens, 34, was taken into custody Jan. 17 by officers with the Long Beach, Miss., police department, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. He was extradited back to Delaware Jan. 29.

The case began Sept. 29, 2018, when police learned Roberts had been secretly videotaping, photographing or filming under girls’ clothing while working for running a photo booth for an entertainment company at the homecoming event.

Administrators at the school learned of the incident at the dance and immediately notified state police.

Jaffe said detectives identified a number of victims Stephens had photographed throughout Delaware.

He was indicted Jan. 15 in 80 counts of privacy violation by Delaware State Police, who learned he had moved to Mississippi.

Stephens was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, following his extradition back to the First State.

He is being held on a $160,000 secured bond and has been ordered not to contact any of the victims. If he is able to post bond, Stephens will be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and will be under pretrial supervision. He also is not allowed to possess any device allowing him to take photographs or video.

Jaffe said anyone who may have information about this case should contact Det. Mears at DSP Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3809.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, you can send a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”

Jaffe said that due to the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victims, only limited information will be released.