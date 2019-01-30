Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, joined with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, chairman of EPW, to reintroduce the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Act, or WILD Act.

The WILD Act is also cosponsored by Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma; Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island.

The WILD Act will promote wildlife conservation, assist in the management of invasive species and help protect endangered species. The bipartisan legislation will reauthorize government conservation programs and establish prize competitions to prevent illegal poaching and trafficking, manage invasives and promote conservation. Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. Alan Lowenthal, D-California, and Don Young, R-Alaska.

“Around the world, a variety of threats continues to challenge wildlife conservation efforts,” said Carper. “The WILD Act would help make the U.S. a global leader on wildlife conservation by encouraging innovation in protecting endangered species, better managing human-wildlife conflicts, and preventing poaching and wildlife trafficking. I’m proud to lead with Chairman Barrasso in this effort in Senate, and with Congressmen Lowenthal and Young in the House, and I’m hopeful that our colleagues on both sides of the aisle will join us in supporting this bipartisan effort.”

Specifically, the WILD Act will:

— Reauthorize and fund the Department of the Interior’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program until fiscal year 2023;

— Require federal agencies to implement strategic programs to control invasive species;

— Reauthorize legislation to protect endangered species such as elephants, great apes, turtles, tigers and others;

— Establish monetary-prize competitions for technological innovation in the categories of the prevention of wildlife poaching and trafficking, the promotion of wildlife conservation, the management of invasive species, the non-lethal management of human-wildlife conflicts and the protection of endangered species.

To view full text of the legislation, visit bit.ly/2G9KMoV.