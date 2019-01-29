The 2050 Regional Transportation Plan has been released for public review and comment by the Wilmington Area Planning Council.

The 2050 RTP identifies the region’s long-term transportation needs and the short-term projects which seek to address them. The plan extends two decades into the future and projects identified must be financially reasonable, based on anticipated revenues, and meet air quality standards.

In addition, more than $2.2 billion in road, transit, rail, multimodal, bicycle and pedestrian projects are also available for public review and comment in the draft fiscale 2020-23 Transportation Improvement Program. The TIP, which includes New Castle County, Delaware, and Cecil County, Maryland, implements the RTP by identifying the transportation investments planned for the next four years, ranging from preserving existing infrastructure to building new facilities.

Copies of the Draft 2050 RTP, draft fiscal 2020 TIP and their associated air quality conformity documents will be available for public review at WILMAPCO’s “Our Town Event: Planning for Tomorrow,” set for 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Atrium of the University of Delaware STAR Campus Tower, 100 Discovery Blvd., Newark. Attendees will be able to review the 2050 RTP and TIP, as well as the Delaware Department of Transportation and Maryland Department of Transportation Long-Range Plans, 2040 Maryland Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, New Castle County Bicycle Plan, Southern New Castle County Master Plan, Concord Pike Master Plan and the City of Wilmington Comprehensive Plan.

Enjoy light refreshments, learn about and participate in several of the region's fundamental planning efforts and hear from national transportation leaders about planning for tomorrow. To register, visit wilmapco.org/ourtown.

Documents may also be reviewed at wilmapco.org, or in person at 100 Discovery Blvd., Suite 800, Newark. Written comments can be submitted to WILMAPCO at this address or emailed to hdunigan@wilmapco.org. The public comment and review period will continue through March 6.

For more, visit wilmapco.org.