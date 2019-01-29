Goldey-Beacom College women’s basketball sophomore Alanna Speaks, of Dover and St. Elizabeth’s, used another solid performance to be named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Sarah Round, of Northampton, England, was picked to the league’s Weekly Honor Roll.

Speaks averaged 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals over two games. She had 11 rebounds and three steals Jan. 22 at the University of the Sciences after getting eight and three Jan. 26 in Goldey-Beacom’s 68-56 win over Felician. Speaks also scored 12 points on Jan. 26.

A strong player who gives the team plenty on both sides of the court, Speaks is 36th in the league with 10.4 points per game, eighth with 7.1 rebounds per contest, 12th with 31 steals, 14th with 32.7 minutes per game and 33rd with 20 three-pointers. Speaks has scored in double figures 10 time this season, including five of the last seven contests.

Speaks also excelled on the soccer pitch, earning first team all-league honors a second straight year to help Goldey-Beacom reach the CACC semifinals for the second consecutive season. Speaks in 2017 was named CACC Rookie of the Year, CCA second team all-region and to the CACC All-Tournament Team.

Round averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over two games. She had 13 points, eight assists, three 3-pointers and two rebounds Jan. 22 at the University of the Sciences before notching 18 points, five rebounds, three 3-pointers and three assists Jab. 26 against Felician.

Round has been a great addition to the team with a great shot and solid team play, scoring in double figures 13 times. She is 74th in the country with 43 three-pointers, 97th with 2.26 three-pointers per game, 23rd in the league with 11.9 points per contest, 17th with 78 field goals and 46th with a .332 field goal percentage.

Goldey-Beacom (9-10, 5-5 CACC) has won four of its last seven contests and sits fourth in the CACC South Division. The top four teams in each of the two divisions advance to the CACC Tournament.

Goldey-Beacom on visits Chestnut Hill at 6 p.m. Jan. 34, which precedes the 8 p.m. game between the same schools.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.