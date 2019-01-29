Travel industry experts will share insights about the digital travel landscape at a statewide tourism industry conference organized by the Delaware Tourism Office, set for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Presenters will focus on how best to utilize key online platforms, including TripAdvisor and Google, to plan trips. The workshop will include a networking session to connect with statewide tourism sites and organizations, as well as to learn more about valuable tourism business resources.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock and Delaware Tourism Office Director Liz Keller will also speak as part of the conference.

Registration is due by Jan. 31 to bit.ly/2sUrAUk.