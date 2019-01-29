Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, in introducing on Jan. 29 companion bills in the House and Senate to block the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking travel from Muslim-majority countries.

The bills would prohibit the use of any funds or fees to implement Executive Order 13780, signed on March 6, 2017.

“President Trump’s travel ban was born out of fear and hostility and will not improve our national security,” said Carper. “I will always remember my visit to the Philadelphia International Airport two years ago in the hours after President Trump signed this misguided executive order. On that day, and in the days and weeks that followed, thousands of Americans joined together to send a message to the world that immigrants of all religions are welcome in America and will always be welcome in Delaware. Denying a group of people entry in our country based on their religion or nationality is not only unjust — it’s un-American. I believe that we have a moral obligation to treat others the way we want to be treated. That Golden Rule is shared — in some form or another — by every major religion around the world. Today, I’m proud to join Sen. Coons and many other colleagues in reintroducing a bill that would block this dangerous policy.”

“President Trump’s travel ban is not only discriminatory, it also stands in direct contrast to the principles embedded in our Constitution and the idea that our nation is where all people are free to worship as they choose,” said Coons. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in the House and Senate in opposing continued implementation of the ban and working to ensure something like this never happens again. The best way to protect the security of the nation, to uphold foundational American values and to safeguard our democracy is to respect the Constitution’s fundamental protections and the laws passed by Congress.”