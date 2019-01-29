Artisans’ Bank and Delaware State Housing Authority announced a home buyer seminar set for 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Artisans’ Bank home office, 2961 Centerville Road, Wilmington.

This free seminar is for people who need answers to the home buying process including how to apply, what documents are needed and how to determine their home-buying budget. DSHA will be represented by Bill Salamone, who can answer questions on the various programs available to Delaware residents including requirements to become eligible for assistance that can help with down payment and closing costs. Artisans’ Bank, recognized as a DSHA-approved lender, will be represented by Vice President of Residential Lending Paula Manis.

This seminar is free. Call 884-6988 to register.

For more, visit artisansbank.com.