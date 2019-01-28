Asst. superintendent Hugh Broomall and DDOE director Dorrell Green on the finalist list

As part of the Red Clay Consolidated School District’s public process to name the next superintendent, Red Clay Board of Education members met the week of Jan. 20 to finalize questions that will be posed to the top candidates for the job.

Question topics were culled from a series of public meetings called Community Conversations, an online survey, community members and employee input, according to a press release.

The questions range from addressing student needs, operational issues, staffing challenges and parent and community involvement.

Candidates will be interviewed in closed session by board members on Jan. 28 and 29 and again on Feb. 4.

Qualified candidates were identified through a review of applications by the Institute for Public Administration (IPA) from the University of Delaware’s School of Public Policy & Administration.

Founded in 1973, the IPA is a research center that has assisted in numerous superintendent searches in Delaware.

Candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Hugh Broomall, Deputy Superintendent of the Red Clay Consolidated School District

Dorrell Green, Director of the Office of Innovation and Improvement for the Delaware Department of Education

Finalists will be asked to provide a public presentation to the community on Feb. 11, 7 p.m. at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, 100 N. DuPont Road, Wilmington.

The board is scheduled to select a superintendent on Feb. 13, 2019 at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting at Warner Elementary School, 801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington at 7 p.m.

Former Superintendent Merv Daugherty left the district for another position on Nov. 1, 2018.

Since that time, Chief Financial Officer Jill Floore has been serving as interim superintendent.