Janet and Kevin Witman will perform “Astral Harp,” a multimedia event combining a stellar harp concert with astrophotography, at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 101 Old Kennett Road, Wilmington.

A husband-and-wife team, Kevin Witman will illustrate the wonders of the universe using visual images of space, while Janet Witman has arranged and composed harp music to enhance the experience, including popular songs such as “What a Wonderful World,” “Moondance” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

Janet Witman is a nationally-awarded musician. She is principal harpist with two professional orchestras and directs the Brandywine Harp Orchestra. Kevin Witman is a renowned astrophotographer and former planetarium operator/lecturer at the North Museum in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The performance, part of the church’s Vision 2020 Program, is free, though a $5 donation per attendee is encouraged. This event will be held in the church sanctuary.

For more, call 658-2326.