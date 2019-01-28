Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay will go door-to-door and have begun taking orders for Girl Scout Cookies.

This year, local Girl Scouts will offer eight cookie varieties — Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles, S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics. Cookies are $4 per box, except for Toffee-tastics and S’mores at $5 per box.

Cookie booth sales begin on Feb. 1 at local businesses throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. Girls will also take donations of Girl Scout Cookies for Operation Taste of Home and local community groups. Operation Taste of Home cookies are donated to the Armed Forces and local agencies including food banks and pantries, blood banks, cancer centers and youth programs.

Those interested in purchasing cookies or donating to Operation Taste of Home can call 800-986-9862. To locate a cookie booth sale, visit gscb.org.

By participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five skills that last into adulthood, such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Every girl is encouraged to set and work toward achieving both a team and personal goal. The program also raises funds to support troop and council activities.

Proceeds from a local council's cookie activities remain in the area where the cookies are sold. This revenue is used to benefit girls, some of it directly by remaining in the Girl Scout troop treasuries, and some of it indirectly by funding council-led programs for Girl Scouts. Each year, more than 9,000 Girl Scouts from the Delmarva Peninsula participate in the cookie program, selling more than 1 million boxes of cookies to the community.

For more, visit gscb.org or call 800-341-4007.