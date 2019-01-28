A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Eugene du Pont Preventive Medicine & Rehabilitation Institute at Pelleport, 3506 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29.

After renovations, the Eugene du Pont Preventive Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute of Christiana Care Health System reopened with expanded services to better care for patients in the Greenville area and surrounding communities.

The Preventive Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute offers programs that promote health and wellness and support recovery from illness and injury.

New to the Preventive Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute are Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants; Christiana Care Cardiac Rehabilitation; Christiana Care Obstetrics and Gynecology at Greenville; and Christiana Care Primary Care at Greenville.

Returning to the Preventive Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute with spacious facilities and state-of-the-art equipment are lab services, pulmonary rehabilitation, rehabilitation services and Camp FRESH.

Tours will be offered following the ribbon cutting.

For more, visit christianacare.org/pmri.