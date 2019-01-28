The Arts of Trinity will host Serafin String Quartet performing works by Mendelssohn and Schumann at 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1108 N. Adams St., Wilmington.

The free concert will run about 1 hour and 20 minutes and features Mendelssohn’s “String Quartet in a minor Op. 13” and Schumann’s “String Quartet in A Major Op. 41”

Coming up, the Serafins will be joined by University of Delaware faculty guests for a performance of Schubert "Octet" for strings and winds in F Major, Op. 166, at 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Gore Recital Hall, Roselle Center for the Arts on the UDel campus, 210 S. College Ave., Newark. This sublime work, modeled after Beethoven’s early “Septet, Op. 20,” shows the emotional complexity of Schubert with swings between joyful exuberance and morbid melancholy.

Tickets for the UDel show are $15 adults, $10 seniors, UDel staff and alumni, and $5 students.

For more, visit serafinensemble.org.