Two people trying to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice at the Carousel Park pond also fell through the ice this morning, Jan. 27.

New Castle County Police said at about 11:36 a.m., a report was received about an injured person at the dog park at Carousel Park, 3700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, in the Pike Creek area.

Once officers arrived, they learned that two people and a dog had fallen through the ice at the pond.

Both people were conscious and alert but very cold and wet, showing early signs of hypothermia, police said.

The officers later learned that the dog saw some geese and ran onto the frozen pond in chase. Upon getting about 20 feet out onto the frozen pond, the dog fell through the ice.

Both people then went out onto the frozen pond and attempted to rescue the dog before falling through as well.

Both people were taken to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The dog was taken to an area animal hospital and is listed as stable, police said.