Christiana Care Health System’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital are implementing temporary age restrictions for hospital visitors, as a safety-first organization, to protect patients and community from flu.

Only people age 16 or older should visit the hospitals. Parents, grandparents and parents’ designees are permitted to visit the neonatal intensive care unit.

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

This restriction does not apply to outpatient and ambulatory services.

Children and teens younger than 16 years are most likely to get the flu and remain contagious longer than adults. This temporary age restriction protects patients, their loved ones and health care workers during this time of widespread flu activity.

For more, visit christianacare.org.