The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the onramp from U.S. 13/Philadelphia Pike to Interstate 495 northbound, Wilmington, from 7 p.m. Jan. 31 until 5 a.m. Feb. 1.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will remove the temporary concrete barrier wall.

The detour route is U.S. 13/Philadelphia Pike to Naamans Road to I-95 northbound onramp.

Detour signage will be posted.