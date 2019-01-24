The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship and Office of Environmental Finance, along with the Delaware Division of Public Health, are accepting project proposals from state, county and municipal governments and conservation districts for matching grants for wastewater, surface water and drinking water project planning.

Proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Eligible projects include planning, preliminary engineering and feasibility analysis of wastewater and/or drinking water projects; stormwater retrofits; green technology practices; stream and wetland restoration projects; small watershed studies; master surface water and drainage plans; and other source water pollution control projects.

Wastewater Planning Grants assist with wastewater infrastructure project planning and design necessary to submit a loan application for funding consideration. Surface Water Planning Grants support projects and activities that focus on reducing surface water runoff and improving water quality in impaired watersheds. Drinking Water Planning Grants help municipal water systems prepare for large, often-costly projects such as troubleshooting source water quality and proposing solutions, reconfiguring water plants to optimize treatment and determining water main size and locations.

Grant applications of up to $50,000 will be considered with a one-to-one cash match requirement. Up to 10 percent of the grant funds may be used for administrative costs. There is an annual cumulative grant award cap of $100,000 per successful applicant per fiscal year for wastewater and surface water planning grants. Drinking water planning grants can be for any amount, provided funds are available.

The Wastewater, Drinking Water, and Surface Water Matching Planning Grant programs are set-asides in the State’s Clean Water and Drinking Water Revolving Funds. Projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.

For a Wastewater Matching Planning Grant, the project guidelines and the application can be found at bit.ly/2B34H5z. Proposals must be submitted by email (less than 10 megabytes) to Greg.Pope@state.de.us.

For a Surface Water Matching Planning Grant, the project guidelines and the application can be found at bit.ly/2WhEKIg. Proposals must be submitted by email (less than 10 MB) to James.Sullivan@state.de.us.

For a Drinking Water Matching Planning Grant, the project guidelines and the application can be found at bit.ly/2emI4uU. Proposals must be submitted by email (less than 10 MB) to Heather.Warren@state.de.us.

For more information, contact Greg Pope, Environmental Finance, at 739-9941; Jim Sullivan, Division of Watershed Stewardship, at 739-9922; or Heather Warren, Division of Public Health, at 744-4739.