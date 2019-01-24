The Delaware Department of Transportation encourages residents from in and around Rockland, Talleyville and Fairfax and all other interested parties to a public workshop to discuss the proposed bridge replacements of Bridges 1-022 and 1-525 and sidewalk improvements project on Sharpley Road.

The workshop is set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Brandywine High School-Library, 1400 Foulk Road, Wilmington.

The purpose of the Public/Virtual Workshops is to present details of the proposed rehabilitation and to solicit feedback from the public. Construction impacts to Sharpley Road are scheduled during summer 2020.

The virtual workshop is available at deldot.gov/projects/vw/T201807103/index.shtml.

Interested persons are invited to express their views either online or in writing, giving reasons for support or opposition to the proposed project. Comments will be received during the Public Workshop/Virtual Workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Michael Haddad, Project Engineer, Bridge Design Section, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to dotpr@state.de.us.

For more, call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080 or write to the above address.