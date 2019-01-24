Creative Travel Inc., of Newark, was selected for the 2018 Delaware Excellence Award among its peers and competitors by the U.S. Institute of Trade & Commerce.

Each year, the USITC conducts business surveys and industry research to identify companies that have achieved demonstrable success in their local business environment and industry category. They are recognized as having enhanced the commitment and contribution of small businesses through service to their customers and community. Companies of this caliber enhance the consumer-driven stature that USITC strives to recognize.

Creative Travel, celebrating its 25th year in business in 2019, has demonstrated a high regard for upholding business ethics and company values. This recognition by USITC marks an achievement as an emerging leader within various competitors and is setting benchmarks that the industry should follow. This is the second award earned by the Newark-based travel agency in the past few months. They have won a variety of other awards throughout the years for customer service and/or best travel agent for a total now of 26 awards.

As part of the industry research and business surveys, various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the selected companies in each category. This research is part of an exhaustive process that encapsulates a yearlong immersion in the business climate of its industry.

For more, visit creativetravelinc.com.