The Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish meeting scheduled for Jan. 29 was canceled to increase meeting efficiency with a full agenda at the next meeting.

The next scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control R&R Building Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, when waterfowl and migratory game bird seasons for 2019-20 will be proposed.

For more, call 739-9912 or 739-9914.