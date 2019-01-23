The Inland Bays Foundation is establishing the Austin-Moyer Citizens Advocacy Program as a memorial to John Austin and Bill Moyer to continue their legacy of working to protect the environment and fighting for better water quality in the Inland Bays.

Delaware Law School students will take on citizen activist issues vetted by professor Ken Kristl and the IBF board. Projects may include citizen guides to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control regulatory hearings; research and writing support for legal issues resulting from local hearings or cases in which citizens groups are involved.

Austin was an advocate for the environment throughout his professional life at the Environmental Protection Agency and after his retirement for the Delaware Inland Bays. His scientific expertise greatly enhanced efforts to fight for better water quality. He provided invaluable support to Sussex County citizens at many public forums and hearings. Austin was a founding member of IBF and its science coordinator for many years.

Moyer was a resolute steward of the environment, retiring in 2004 as manager of the Wetlands and Subaqueous Lands Section for Delaware. He continued his passion for protecting the environment through consulting and serving as president of the Inland Bays Foundation.

The Austin-Moyer Citizens Advocacy Program will empower Sussex County citizens following their lead.

For more, visit inlandbaysfoundation.org.