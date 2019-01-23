Goldey-Beacom College men’s golf announced its 2019 spring schedule.

The Lightning open March 24-25 at the Crab to Go Invitational in Berlin, Maryland, before playing in The Trojan from April 1-2 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and the Mike Bello Invitational from April 11-12 in Syracuse, New York.

Goldey-Beacom will play April 16 at the Jefferson Rams Classic in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, before ending the regular season at the Crofton Invitational from April 22-23 in Crofton, Maryland.

One of the key players from the fall was senior Ryan Quigg, of Sykesville, Maryland, who averaged a score of 79 over 10 rounds that included finishing tied for 12th at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championship. Junior Shea Murphy, of Wilmington and Wilmington Charter, also had a solid fall with an 80.2 average over 10 rounds, ending 16th at the CACC Championship.

Junior Braden Wheeler, of Carleton Place, Ontario, amassed the team’s best fall average, going 78.6 over 10 rounds and ending tied for 17th at the CACC Championship. Sophomore Corbin Babyak, of Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania, carded a 79.8 average over 10 rounds in the fall, ending tied for first at the Jefferson Tri-Match and tied for 29th at the CACC Championship.

The spring will provide a different look with Tommy Ellison taking over as head coach. An assistant coach for the Lightning since fall 2017, he played four years at Delaware. Ellison earned team MVP honors in 2008 and the Sportsmanship Award the year prior. He ranks seventh on the career scoring list with a 75.1 average, pacing the Blue Hens in scoring both in 2007-08 with 74.85 and 2008-09 with 74.35.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.