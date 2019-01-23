First Unitarian Church of Wilmington, 730 Halstead Road, will host a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. titled “Music From the Mountain Top,” an evening of hope and inspiration with First Unitarian minister, the Rev. Roberta Finkelstein, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Featured performers will include Martin Hargrove, bass soloist, and honorary minister of music Scott Ward. The First Unitarian Church choir will be augmented with voices from the former DuPont Diversity Choir. Guest soloists and ensembles will contribute their talents to this stirring tribute.

Although music will be the focus, the program will also include the famous words of King, recited by the Rev. John Moore Jr. An offering will be taken to benefit YWCA Delaware.

Parking is available behind the church or across the street off Whitby Drive — all doors will be open.

For more, call 478-2384, visit firstuuwilm.org or email scott@firstuuwilm.org.