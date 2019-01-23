Kerry Richards will be the keynote speaker at Delaware Farm Bureau’s third annual Delaware Ag Safety Conference, set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 6 inside the Ag Commodities Building at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Richards has devoted her career to pesticide safety and agriculture education. She began her work in Pennsylvania and is working with the University of Delaware Pesticide Safety Education Program. She is the president of the American Association of Pesticide Safety Educators. Her talk on “Reducing Pesticide Exposure” has been approved for continuing education credits for pesticide applicators.

The Delaware Ag Safety Conference will include information on stroke prevention from Teresa Towne of Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, a discussion and all-terrain vehicle safety demonstration by Nationwide Insurance and a CPR demonstration by Delaware State Fire School.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Registration is required, to defb.org/delaware-ag-safety/ag-safety-conference.