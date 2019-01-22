After 18 months of work and fine tuning, the Visitor Center Garden Café at Winerthur has received a unique award.

Earlier this month, the café was designated a “certified green restaurant” by the Green Restaurant Association (GRA).

The café is the first restaurant in the state of Delaware to achieve the designation, which according to the GRA website is “awarded to restaurants who work diligently to reduce their environmental impact.”

General manager for Restaurant Associates at Winterthur, Brian Kimble, said they are thrilled about the honor.

“People are more environmentally conscious than ever, so we are glad to be able to show that we are, too,” Kimble said.

GRA certification is made up of over 500 environmental standards, including 40 from external science, environmental, and governmental organizations. Each standard earns a restaurant GreenPoints toward Green Restaurant certification. The Garden Café earned 76.75 GreenPoints.

Green certification indicates that the Garden Café does not use polystyrene foam products such as cups or to-go containers; recycles paper, plastics, glass, and metals; minimizes use of water and disposables; uses eco-friendly chemicals; uses energy-efficient equipment and appliances; minimizes food waste; and serves meat-free dishes, which reduces carbon output, according to a press release.

Restaurant Associates works closely with purveyors who distribute foods from local farms and that it has taken many small steps to reduce waste, such as eliminating plastic straws, Kimble said.

“Winterthur takes very seriously its role as a good steward of the environment,” said Kimble. “The 1,000 acres of this estate are a priceless greenspace. Now we can show that our efforts in the restaurant are green as well. We want to be a leader in the state.”