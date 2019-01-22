Goldey-Beacom sophomore Marcellus Livingston, of Linden, New Jersey, put on a clinic the week of Jan. 14, his efforts earning him a spot on the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll.

Livingston averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals and canned five 3-pointers over two games. He played Jan. 19 against Caldwell, scoring a personal-best 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting with eight rebounds and five 3-pointers. Livingston also netted 10 points Jan. 16 against West Chester.

Livingston is 13th in the conference with 15.5 points per game, third with 36 three-pointers, sixth with 99 field goals, eighth with 263 points, 18th with 42 assists and 32nd with 4.9 rebounds per contest.

GBC is in second place just one-half game behind Jefferson. The Lightning opened the season against three teams — Bentley, Saint Anselm and Saint Thomas Aquinas — who at some point in the campaign have been nationally ranked. The fourth game was against regionally ranked Bridgeport, resulting in a 104-87 GBC win.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.