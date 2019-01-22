U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Zakiya K. Downs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Downs is the daughter of Murphy Plummer of Newark, and Noddine Downs, of Wilmington. She is the sister of Nadisha and Zaniyah Downs of Wilmington.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, Wilmington.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.