The Wilmington Drama League’s production of “The Last Five Years” is set for Feb. 1-10 on the League main stage, 10 W. Lea Blvd.

Jason Robert Brown’s musical follows a young, emerging novelist enjoying his first taste of success and the struggling actress with whom he falls in love, as they traverse the course of a five-year relationship. The contemporary love story is directed by Staci Garber and music-directed by Steven Soltow, and it stars Jason Tokarski and Kendra Eckbold.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10. Tickets are $20 adults, $17 seniors and students and $12 children.

For more, visit wilmingtondramaleague.org.