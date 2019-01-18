The Wilmington Drama League and Director Mikal Odom announced the search for singers and dancers for the May 3-12 production of Elton John and Tim Rice's “Aida,” with auditions from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 23 at the league, 10 W. Lea Blvd.

Callbacks will be set at a later date. The cast includes eight named parts, two or three singers who can dance and 10 dancers who can sing.

Those auditioning are suggested to prepare 32 bars of a musical theatre song, in the style of the show, that best shows off their range and storytelling ability. Dancers should prepare a 30-second to one-minute routine. An accompanist and a stereo will be provided. Those auditioning for Pharaoh and Amonasro should prepare a one- to two-minute dramatic monologue.

Auditions for “Stuart Little” will be held March 3-4.

For more, email wdlAida@gmail.com or visit wilmingtondramaleague.org/auditions.