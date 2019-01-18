The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation announced Jan. 18 that the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington is temporarily closed through the end of February while construction and improvement projects are made to the zoo’s campus.

The zoo’s education building will remain open to host upcoming programs scheduled throughout January and February.

The construction projects, undertaken ahead of implementing the zoo’s master plan for operations recently approved by DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation include the conversion of the zoo’s otter exhibit into a new small animal contact area and improvements to the honeybees and hive learning exhibit and to the Andean condor exhibit. The improvement projects also include installation of new zoo signage and renovation of the exhibit for the zoo’s South American capybaras.

Modifying the exhibits not only will enable the zoo to move some animals into upgraded facilities, but also helps the zoo to prepare for the arrival this spring of new species. Brandywine Zoo Director Brint Spencer said that during construction, some of the animals are being shifted to zoo housing away from the construction work areas, where they will be fully engaged by keepers until returning to their exhibit space.

Regularly scheduled education programs at the education building, located across the street from the zoo’s main entrance, 1001 N. Park Drive, Wilmington, will continue throughout the construction period.

Registration is open for the following events at brandywinezoo.org:

— Martin Luther King Day Camp, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21. On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, kids will spend the day enriching zoo animals to help keep them active and engaged.a

— Zoo Camp Open House: 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Overview of camps and one-day-only discounts.

— Girl Scouts — For the Love of Animals: 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m., two sessions, Feb. 9.

— Summer Intern Open House: 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10. For high school and college students.

— Presidents’ Day Camp: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. For ages 5-13.

Visitors are encouraged to visit brandywinezoo.org and facebook.com/brandywinezoo for updates.