Registration is open for the fourth annual Beau Biden Foundation Trail Run, set for 10 a.m. April 27 at the Granogue Estate, 2900 Montchanin Road, Wilmington.

Runners will raise awareness and run for child protection in the past four years. New this year is a 30K.

Register as a single runner or create a team at runreg.com/beau, and donate or pledge to racers at pledgereg.com/beau.