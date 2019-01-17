The Newark branch of the NAACP, in collaboration with The Coalition to Dismantle, The New Jim Crow and the Newark MLK Weekend Celebration Committee, will hold a community-wide weekend celebration honoring the life, legacy and continued inspiration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The weekend events will offer an opportunity for the community to serve, worship and reflect together.

A clean-up day will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hope Dining Room, Kingswood United Methodist Church, 300 Marrows Road, Newark. A community worship service is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. John A.M. Church, 77 New London Road, Newark.

Finishing out the weekend, a presentation, “Reflections — Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St. Parking is available at 62 E. Delaware Ave. There is also free holiday parking in the municipal lot adjacent to the church’s lot or the municipal lot across Main Street behind the storefronts. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the program.

Faith communities or organization are collecting donations of new, still packaged, underwear, all ages, sizes and genders, to be distributed by Clothing Bank of Delaware.

For more, call 907-321-3336 or email camiseward@gmail.com.