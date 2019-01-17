Goldey-Beacom College baseball announced the schedule for its 2019 campaign.

An 18-game nonconference slate opens the season, starting with a four-game series Feb. 16-17 at Limestone in South Carolina. GBC, the following weekend, will make another trip south, this time with a four-game series at Tusculum in Tennessee.

A home doubleheader March 2 against New Haven precedes a home-and-home doubleheader later in the month against Millersville. GBC then plays games March 15 and 16 at Division I Delaware before neutral-site games in Newark on March 16 and 17 against West Chester.

The Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference opener will have Goldey-Beacom and Jefferson do battle in doubleheaders March 20 and 22. GBC won a 13-inning marathon between the schools April 27 and then three days later, with the final conference tournament spot in the CACC South Division at stake, notched a 17-3 triumph.

Doubleheaders against reigning CACC champion Wilmington take place April 3 in Hockessin and two days later in New Castle. The league schedule ends April 27 at home against Concordia.

The conference will use a two-division format and play 32 games. GBC is in the South Division along with Wilmington, University of the Sciences, Jefferson, Chestnut Hill and Felician. It will play each team in two doubleheaders — one at home and one on the road — for a total of 20 games. The first game each day is nine innings and the second is a seven-inning contest.

Beginning this year, teams within the division are scheduled to play their four games in the same week.

The North Division includes Caldwell, Bloomfield, Concordia, Dominican, Nyack and Post. The Lightning play each of these schools in one doubleheader for a total of 12 contests. Nondivision games are nine innings.

The top four teams in each division advance to the CACC Tournament. The quarterfinals feature a single-elimination game May 4 with each contest at the higher seed. The four remaining schools play in the double-elimination portion May 9-11 at a site to be determined.

Senior Brandon Abdul, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, is back after being picked first team all-conference a season ago, getting a team-record 61 strikeouts and also closing among the league’s elite in hits allowed, strikeouts per game and innings pitched.

Abdul also looks to provide a lift with his bat after hitting .282 to go with a .389 on-base percentage and a .346 slugging percentage.

Two more starters who enter their sophomore campaign are Trevor Jump, of Wilmington and Mount Pleasant, and Mitch Guerrieri, of Greentown, Pennsylvania. Jump was picked second team All-CACC after finishing among the league’s best in multiple categories, including 39th in the nation with 6.31 hits allowed per nine innings. Guerrieri fired a school-record 65 2/3 innings, finished second in the league with four complete games and 12th with a 3.84 ERA.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.