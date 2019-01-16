In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. day, The Ninth Ward Interfaith Coalition of Delaware will honor King’s life and legacy with an interfaith service at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Peninsula-McCabe United Methodist Church, 2200 Baynard Blvd., Wilmington.

This interfaith service is open to the community and will include a celebration of the life and legacy of the King; music, readings and thoughts from youth; and refreshments and fellowship following the service.

The Ninth Ward Interfaith Coalition of Delaware includes Brandywine Community Methodist Church, Congregation Beth Emeth, Congregation Beth Shalom, Hanover Presbyterian Church, The Muslim Center Masjid Al-Kauthar, Peninsula-McCabe United Methodist Church, Praying Ground Community Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and Spirit of Life Lutheran Church.

For more, call 658-5114.