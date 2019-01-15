The New Castle County Master Gardeners announced their 2019 workshop schedule.

Workshops are held at the New Castle County Cooperative Extension Office, 461 Wyoming Road, Newark, unless otherwise noted.

— Winter Vegetable Gardening: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23. Led by Rick Judd. Many gardeners only think of warm-season gardening. Year-round gardening in Delaware is possible, including winter. Learn which vegetables thrive in cool and even cold weather. Find out what impacts vegetables as the weather cools and the sun weakens. Learn how to extend fall gardening into the winter and even through winter into next spring. Cost is $15.

— Preparing your Landscape for Spring: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7: Led by Frank Ebright. Take the guesswork out of a spring “to-do” list and discuss topics such as preparing garden beds, pruning, insect and disease monitoring and control, early vegetable and ornamental plantings and lawn maintenance and tools. Cost is $15

— Pruning for your Personality: 6:30-8:30 Feb. 27. Led by Paul Lyons and Ralph Goldrick. This workshop will cover the basics of pruning common plants, including shrubs and trees, for the health of the plant and the desired shape. The basic pruning tools, their maintenance and use will be covered. Shaping plants with the envisioned “look” for a landscape is personal to each homeowner, so height, form and function, future growth and the overall health of each plant will be discussed. Cost is $15.

— Beginner Vegetable Gardening: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 4 and 6 (two-part workshop). Led by Rob Medicus. Learn about soil, site selection, tools and techniques and specific vegetables for gardening. Begin creating a specific plan for home gardens. Cost is $30.

— Healthy Soil — All the Dirt on Gardening Gold: 6 to 8 p.m. April 4. Led by Jack Bruhn. Having trouble growing healthy plants or achieving the “bucket of beets” harvest? Improving soil through management and amendments may be the remedy a garden needs. Learn how soil science can help all understand the nature of soil problems, then learn about the information and insight available from a soil analysis. Finally, explore how gardening practices and various soil amendments affect soil to pick the ones that will best meet any gardening needs. Cost is $15.

— Grow Your Own Berries: 6:30-8:30 April 17. Led by Rob Medicus. Learn the basics of growing strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Cost is $15.

— Integrated Pest Management Walk and Talk: 6 to 7 p.m. May 7. IPM Extension Specialist Brian Kunkel, horticulture educator Carrie Murphy and the Master Gardeners lead a plant, pest and beneficial insect walk through the Native Plant, and Vegetable and Fruit, Teaching and Demonstration Gardens. Free.

— Containia Mania: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 16. Led by J.W. Wistermayer. A hands-on, messy workshop and attendees keep the plants. Bring gardening gloves and a 12-inch diameter container to learn the basics for container planting with annual ornamental plants. Cost is $25.

For registration and more, visit extension.udel.edu/ncc/location-directions.