VIDEO - Today, Sen. Chris Coons joined CNBC Squawk Box to discuss the deal made early Wednesday on a $2 trillion spending package.

“It’s the moment for us to focus on delivering, you know, personal protective equipment to hospitals and doctors and nurses, delivering test kits, restarting our economy, saving jobs. There are millions of people who are desperate for this assistance,” said Sen. Chris Coons.

The $2 trillion spending package has $150 billion in support for states and counties, expanded unemployment insurance, critical resources for hospitals, and increased transparency measures on a $500 billion fund to aid corporations.

“The things that Democrats stood firm for – expanding unemployment [insurance], helping states and counties, investing in hospitals, transparency on the big fund – it was worth a day wait. I’m excited about this package and excited to get it out the door.”