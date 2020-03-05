HECKER, Ill. — The first fingernail tattoo started off as a joke by a man who lost the tips of two fingers in a construction accident in 2018.



But that shifted after Eric Catalano, an auto finance manager turned tattoo artist, finished with his needle.

“The mood changed in here,” Catalano recalled as he stood in his Eternal Ink Tattoo Studio. “Everything turned from funny to wow.”



When Catalano posted a photo of the inked fingernails online last January, he thought maybe 300 people would like the realistic tattoo. He had no idea the image would be viewed by millions of people around the world. Even “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” tracked him down to feature the viral tattoo: a pair of fingernails that looked so real no one could believe their eyes.



The viral photo pushed Catalano, 39, further into the world of paramedical tattooing. Now people with life-altering scars come from as far as Ireland to visit Catalano’s tattoo shop in this rural village about 30 miles outside St. Louis. They enter Eternal Ink looking for the healing touch they saw online. With flesh-toned ink and a needle, Catalano makes his clients feel whole again with an art form and industry that picks up where doctors leave off.



Catalano is known for his talent with intricate fingernails and filling in the blanks left empty by accidents or surgeries, but other paramedical tattoo artists also are trying out flesh-toned pigments to camouflage imperfections, scars and discolorations for all skin colors.



Using tattoos to blend in rather than stand out is a relatively new field. A school started outside Atlanta about four years ago has trained more than 100 aspiring paramedical tattoo artists.



Because the work is considered cosmetic, though, it typically isn’t covered by medical insurance. Still, the mostly unregulated industry continues to grow even as health care professionals debate the safety of tattoo ink. Many people are willing to pay out-of-pocket for that final piece of healing.



Leslie Pollan, 32, a stay-at-home mom and dog breeder in Oxford, Mississippi, feels this service is priceless. She was bitten on the face by a puppy in 2014. She underwent countless surgeries to correct a scar on her lip.



“I went to plastic surgeons that were supposed to be the best in Memphis,” Pollan said. “They gave me no hope, so I started looking for other options.”



She ultimately traveled six hours for a paramedical tattoo session with Catalano. He used ink and his tattoo needle to camouflage Pollan’s lip scar, giving her back a piece of her confidence.



“You don’t understand until you’ve been through it,” Pollan said. “It really made me have a different outlook on life.”



A Booming Business

More than 500 miles from Catalano’s shop, industry expert and paramedical tattoo trainer Feleshia Sams, 41, shows artists and health professionals how to cover stretch marks, surgery scars and discolored skin with flesh-toned pigment in the course she launched at the Academy of Advanced Cosmetics in Alpharetta, Georgia.



While a tattoo license is required for such work, separate paramedical tattoo training is not.



Catalano is self-taught. He uses the techniques he picked up years ago while helping breast cancer survivors who wanted tattoos of areolas — the dark area around nipples — after having mastectomies. Those tattoos are among the most common paramedical requests.



His grandmother had breast cancer. Her battle with the disease is one reason Catalano is so dedicated to helping those with the diagnosis.



“Cancer took away a part of my body I can never get back,” said Sarah Penberthy, a breast cancer survivor who came from Festus, Missouri, for areola tattoos. “I felt like I wasn’t even human.”



Penberthy, 39, said she was grateful for her life but still felt incomplete until Catalano stepped in. He tattooed nipples and a creative design of a ship’s anchor on her chest that says “I REFUSE TO SINK.”



Catalano now does up to eight reconstructive tattoos each “Wellness Wednesday,” drawing in nail beds on finger amputees and mocking up belly buttons after tummy tucks.



Catalano doesn’t charge for paramedical tattoos. A GoFundMe page established last year brought in more than $12,000, allowing Catalano to donate his skills for the time being.