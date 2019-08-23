Watch out - a horse is leaping overhead tonight, upside down.



This is no circus act, but it is a feat of our imagination! Pegasus the Flying Horse is one of the 88 official constellations. Its stars of course, know nothing of how we inhabitants on this little speck called Earth choose to make patterns among the heavens, connecting the stars in fanciful ways. Probably just as well.



Constellations help us learn star positions, and have a way of drawing us, young and old back for a another look, and connecting with the heavens in a human way.



There’s more than one way to connect the stars in any given constellation, but one way to do so for Pegasus makes it seem to vault across the Northern Hemisphere sky belly-up. (South of the equator, the “horse” is oriented right side up.)



The constellation is also typically pictured adjoining a neighboring constellation, Andromeda, which trails behind it as Pegasus crosses the sky from east to west.



Picturing them together adds to this imaginative image of the horse.



Probably the most well known portion are four stars marking a huge rectangle, the “Great Square of Pegasus.” One of the corners of this rectangle is a star, Alpha Andromadae (or Alpheratz), belonging to Andromeda. The principal stars of the latter constellation form two lines of stars, connecting with Alpha.



In my horse picture, these stars of Andromeda form the back legs, and the “Great Square” forms a rather large body or torso. The two leading stars in the Great Square, on the right and facing west as they pass across the sky, form the front of the horse’s torso. The star on the top, right corner is called Scheat, and from that we can trace two other lines of stars that make up the front legs of the horse.



The star on the bottom, right corner, named Markab, is the base of the neck. From here there is a line of stars leading to the top of the head, the star Baham, and from thence, an angled leading ending in the horse’s snout, the star Enif.



The lower left star of the Great Square is Algenib, and would mark where the tail begins. Alas, in this depiction, there are no obvious stars nearby to trace out a tail!



In Greek mythology, Pegasus was a winged horse that carried the thunderbolt of Zeus.



There are numerous deep-sky objects, particularly galaxies and one fine globular star cluster, to be searched out with a telescope. You need only binoculars to find what appears a “fuzzy star” just ahead of the “snout of Pegasus,” Enif. This fuzzy patch turns out to be a gleaming and teeming ball of many thousands of stars, a globular cluster designated as M15. It’s a beautiful sight even in a moderate-sized telescope (around 6 to 8 inches).



Back in Andromeda, on a dark night you need only your eyes to see a marvelous, fuzzy, oval patch, M31 or better known as the Andromeda Galaxy. This is an amazing sight in binoculars, showing the bright central hub and dimmer extensions on two sides, the spiral arms of this relatively nearby galaxy, seen from here in a foreshortened angle.



In late August you can find Pegasus and Andromeda in the evening, as they rise in the east. The Great Square appears as if standing on one corner. Around 2 a.m. Pegasus is high up in the south. By mid-October, Pegasus is due south around 10:30 p.m.



New Moon arrives on Aug. 30.



Keep looking up!

