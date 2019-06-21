Use special care around kids.

Common household items can be dangerous to infants and children.

“Simple steps to make your home kid-friendly could prevent accidents or possibly save a life,” said Dr. Vidor Friedman, president of ACEP.

“Storing personal care products out of a child’s reach is a start. Keep large appliances unplugged and out of reach, store medicines up and away, and avoid leaving small objects or choking hazards in places where they could end up in a child’s mouth. Accidents happen fast, but you can put some safeguards in place to protect your kids.”

Some of the ways you can childproof your home:

Place small objects or choking hazards (marbles, coins, etc.) in locked drawers. Keep medicines in locked cabinets and use child resistant medicine bottles. Store sharp objects in locked drawers or cabinets or on high shelves that children cannot reach. Get rid of blind cords and use cordless blinds. Use child resistant knobs on doors that lead to the exterior of the house.

Develop safe habits:

Always cook on the back burner of the stove. Keep hot liquids, food or pots out of children’s reach. Never hold children while drinking a hot beverage. Be sure to close baby gates when children are at the top of the stairs. Never leave a small child unattended in the bathtub. Always pay close attention anytime children are near water, whether a pool or body of water.

ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing emergency medicine.