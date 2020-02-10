Middletown's Comic Con will have more than 90 vendors and artists.

Wonder Woman, Ghostbusters and Dolores Umbridge might be spotted around Middletown next month.

Galactic Con will return to Appoquinimink High School March 14 with more than 90 comic artists and vendors.

Joe Manzo, Galactic Con coordinator, said it’s essentially an indoor marketplace where people come dressed up as their favorite comic book or pop culture character, also known as cosplaying.

“We have lots of vendors that will have comic books, toys and pop culture items,” Manzo said. “We have a lot of artists and crafters who might sell their own prints of comic book characters.”

Ani-Mia, a spokesperson for distributor Diamond Comics, came last year and will be coming back as a special guest for 2020. The Baltimore-area cosplayer will give the latest news on what’s coming to comic stores soon.

Another headliner is wrestler Sandy Manley, who played Gremlina in season 3 of the 1980s television promotion “The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” also known as “G.L.O.W.”

Other headlining cosplaying local celebrities include artist Anthony Spay, Delaware Ghostbusters, KatiCoe and Nintendo.

“We don’t get huge names for the Middletown show, but it’s something different for people to see,” Manzo said. “People just like to have fun and dress up every year.”

He said costumes usually follow the trends of what is new in pop culture. Cosplaying as “Stranger Things” characters was popular last year, Manzo said. He thinks “Star Wars” will be big this year, given “The Rise of Skywalker” and Disney+ show “The Mandalorian.”

There is a costume contest hosted by cosplayer KatiCoe, but it’s not the main draw.

“It’s just for fun,” Manzo said. “We don’t have any big prize package [for the winner].”