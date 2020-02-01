The Polar Bear Plunge is Sunday, Feb. 2, but the celebration starts Saturday, Feb. 1 with a 5k run at 10 a.m., sand sculpting demo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fire & Ice hot wings and ice cream party at noon and a restaurant chili tasting contest from 2:30-5 p.m.

The Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge is coming to Rehoboth Beach Sunday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m., but a weekend of fun leads up to splashdown.

The Plunge began in Lewes in 1992 when 78 plungers raised $7,000. Last year, 3,544 Bears raised more than $900,000. Since its start, the plunge has raised more than $12 million, supporting the year-round program of sports training, athletic competition and related programs for over 4,200 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Our polar bears continue to support this fabulous event year after year,” said Ann Grunert, executive director of Special Olympics Delaware. “And they also continue to recruit their friends to join them. This event truly is family-friendly, and the perfect way to give back to the community and support such a worthy cause.”

Wawa is a presenting sponsor for the 14th consecutive year. In addition to their support at the event, leading up to and for a few weeks afterward, change canisters in Wawa stores benefit Special Olympics.

“All of us at Wawa are proud to support the inspiring athletes of Special Olympics and honor the heroes who have and will continue to change the game,” said Adam Schall, Wawa senior director of store operations.

Discover is joining Wawa this year as a presenting sponsor. The company has been affiliated with Special Olympics for more than 20 years.

“In addition to sponsorship, our employees are volunteering at the event to help make a difference in our community. Every year, our employees show their commitment to these values by devoting their time, effort and spirit to making a difference in our communities and to creating better and brighter places to live and work,” said Lisa Hower, Discover card operations director.

For more, see www.plungeDE.org.